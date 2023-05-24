Chicago man, two teens face murder charges in South Loop shooting

article

A Chicago man and two teens face murder charges after two people were shot, one fatally, in the South Loop last month.

Jordan Parks, 19, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon under 21 years old.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon – automatic weapon/machine gun and three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to Chicago police, the two teens and Parks participated in the shooting of two 18-year-old men last month.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Around 3:31 p.m. on April 27, police say the victims were inside a vehicle in the 1900 block of South State Street when they were approached by a stolen white Kia.

An occupant inside the Kia fired shots, striking one of the men in the hand and the other in the body.

The man shot in the body was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The other victim was hospitalized in good condition.

The Kia was later found with nobody in it near Cermak and State.

Parks and the two juveniles were arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.