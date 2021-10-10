Chicago Marathon returns after 2020 COVID cancellation

The 43rd annual Bank of America Marathon showcased Chicago’s resiliency following a global pandemic

It was everything that runners and spectators hoped for; 26,000 traveled through 29 of Chicago’s neighborhoods.

One family had three generations racing along the 26 mile course. With 80 degree temps, runners made the most of it, though we talked with one who said the heat at the end was a "little scary."

Participants had to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative PCR test. Large gathering spaces were limited. Spectators weren’t allowed in Grant Park at the start or finish line, but showed a lot of love along the marathon route.

In the end, Ruth Chepngetich from Kenya and Seifu Tura Adbiwak from Ethiopia won.

Officials are optimistic the race will return full scale next year.