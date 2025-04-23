Chicago cathedral to hold special mass for Pope Francis

The Brief A special mass service will be held at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago on Wednesday morning to honor the late Pope Francis. Cardinal Blase Cupich is expected to talk about his friendship with the late pontiff. After the service, Cupich will travel to the Vatican to be a part of the conclave to determine the next pope.



A special mass service will be held in Chicago in honor of the late Pope Francis on Wednesday morning, just two days after the pontiff died at the age of 88.

What we know:

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, will preside over the memorial service at Holy Name Cathedral in the River North neighborhood at 10 a.m.

A lady lays flowers in front of a picture of Pope Francis at Westminster Cathedral in central London. The 88-year-old pontiff died on Easter Monday. Picture date: Wednesday April 23, 2025. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cupich had a close friendship with Pope Francis and said he has felt deep sorrow over the pontiff’s death on Monday. Cupich is considered to be a part of the inner circle in the Vatican because of his closeness to Francis.

What's next:

After Wednesday’s mass, Cupich is expected to travel to the Vatican to be a part of his first conclave, or a private meeting of cardinals meant to determine who will be the next pope.

Francis elevated Cupich to cardinal in 2016. He's been the archbishop of Chicago since 2014, leading the Archdiocese of Chicago which serves around 2 million Catholics in Cook and Lake counties and oversees more than 200 parishes.

What they're saying:

Cupich told followers that it was a blessing to experience the leadership of Pope Francis, and now is a time for grief.

"We mourn his passing," Cupich said in a video posted online shortly after the pope’s death. "We also commend him to the tender mercy of Christ, which was the core of his faith and ministry. May he rest in peace."