Boy, 16, charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to a mass shooting in Fuller Park Thursday night that left a boy dead, many injured and three Chicago police officers hurt.

The offender was arrested on Thursday after gunfire erupted in the 4200 block of South Wells Street just after 8:30 p.m.

A group of people started shooting at another group, according to police.

Officers arrived and saw several people shot on the ground and a male armed with a handgun. The gunman shot in the direction of police and an officer returned fire.

The teenage suspect tried to run away but was taken into custody a short time later in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Officers rendered aid to victims of the shooting and five people, four of whom were teens, were sent to local hospitals.

A 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Two men, 18 and 19, who were also shot were listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger man was shot in the back, and the other suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the hand and transported to Insight Hospital in unknown condition.

Three police officers and two civilians were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, Chicago fire officials said.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with six felony counts of attempted murder along with several other felony charges.

The owner of a liquor store nearby said his surveillance cameras captured people running after shots were fired, and police converging on the area. The owner said shootings do happen somewhat often in the area, "but it’s actually been pretty good lately."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the police-involved shooting. Officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.