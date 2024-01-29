Johnson extends lifeline to migrants facing eviction from Chicago shelters

Mayor Brandon Johnson is extending the stay for migrants after his office previously handed out 60-day eviction notices for hundreds of new arrivals living in Chicago shelters.

Migrants who were scheduled to pack up and leave their shelter last month or this month are getting 60 more days to finalize their next steps, Johnson said Monday afternoon.

Nearly 6,000 migrants across the city's 28 shelters fall into this category. The 60-day extension will start from the original eviction date new arrivals were given.

For example, if someone was scheduled to leave their shelter on Jan. 16, their new exit date is March 16.

Meanwhile, migrants who were set to give up their spots in March won't get as much time but will still get 30 more days to make arrangements.

Moving forward, those who arrive will be given a standard 60-day shelter limit.

"We initially instituted the 60-day limit in conjunction with the state's announcement of additional resources for resettlement and case management because our plan for temporary emergency shelter was never meant as a long-term housing solution," Johnson said. "But we want to give every person and every single family that has come to our city enough time to process their work authorization, find housing, start a new life in our great city."

There are some exceptions that officials will consider extending those move-out dates even further, including if a migrant is pregnant. Those situations are on a case-by-case basis.