Chicago mayor calls CTA attack that left woman burned an ‘isolated incident’
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling an attack on a CTA Blue Line an "isolated incident."
What we know:
On Monday, a woman was set on fire by a fellow passenger. That man is now facing federal charges.
Here is what the mayor had to say about the investigation.
"The level of accountability that has to happen in this moment, I trust that the federal level will do its part," Johnson said. "All I can say is that as awful and as horrific as this tragedy is, this is an isolated incident. As we continue to invest more in our public transportation system, we want people to feel safe as they ride."
The backstory:
Lawrence Reed, 50, is charged with terrorism against a mass transportation system.
Prosecutors say he was on pretrial release for an aggravated battery case and has several prior cases in his criminal history.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson during a Thursday afternoon press conference.