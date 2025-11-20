Chicago mayor calls CTA attack that left woman burned an ‘isolated incident’

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson says the Blue Line attack that left a woman burned was an isolated incident. The suspect, 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, is now facing federal terrorism charges. Prosecutors say Reed was already on pretrial release and has multiple prior cases.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling an attack on a CTA Blue Line an "isolated incident."

What we know:

On Monday, a woman was set on fire by a fellow passenger. That man is now facing federal charges.

Here is what the mayor had to say about the investigation.

"The level of accountability that has to happen in this moment, I trust that the federal level will do its part," Johnson said. "All I can say is that as awful and as horrific as this tragedy is, this is an isolated incident. As we continue to invest more in our public transportation system, we want people to feel safe as they ride."

The backstory:

Lawrence Reed, 50, is charged with terrorism against a mass transportation system.

Prosecutors say he was on pretrial release for an aggravated battery case and has several prior cases in his criminal history.