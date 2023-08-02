Chicago mayor faces budget challenge amidst migrant influx

Budget season has arrived in the city of Chicago, and Mayor Brandon Johnson has yet to detail his first budget in office.

Like his predecessor, Johnson will need to get creative to figure out how to cover the housing and care for the more than 100,000 migrants who have arrived in Chicago since last summer.

The mayor was asked on Wednesday where he intends to find the extra money.

Earlier this spring, the city of Chicago asked FEMA for $38 million to cover meals, housing and other expenses that come with caring for the influx of migrants.

Bused here from out of state, Chicago got just over four million from the federal government. Johnson says he doesn't expect Chicagoans to dig any deeper than they already are.

"That is something that's going to be debated quite frankly now my vision for the City of Chicago as I’ve laid out very specifically is not balancing the budget on the backs of working people. I'm committed to that," he said.

Johnson says he's personally met with the mayors in New York and Los Angeles for guidance on the migrant crisis and has asked President Joe Biden for more money to ease the financial burden on the city.