Aldermen react to reports of Chicago mayor pushing CPS CEO out: 'Not a good idea'

Reports that Mayor Brandon Johnson is quietly interviewing candidates to replace Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez have sparked strong reactions from city officials.

Sources confirm that Johnson has been conferring with members of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) about a possible replacement for Martinez, who has reportedly clashed with the mayor and the union over funding and a new teachers’ contract, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

When asked about the rumors, CTU President Stacy Davis Gates responded with a text saying, "That’s news to me."

Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) expressed shock at the news, recalling that he was at a fundraiser with both Johnson and Martinez the night before.

"He’s brought stability to the Chicago Public Schools, particularly to neighborhoods that need stability," O’Shea said. "I think this would be a tremendous setback. I hope it’s just a rumor."

Martinez, a holdover from the Lightfoot administration, has two years remaining on his contract. If he is let go at the end of this month, he would reportedly be owed around $650,000.

"This is not a good idea. We’ve made significant progress under Pedro’s leadership, and let’s continue to allow him to lead the district," O’Shea added.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez | Getty Images

The reports come as CTU is in the midst of negotiating a new labor contract, which CPS officials estimate could cost the district up to $3 billion if the union’s demands are met. Martinez has also clashed with the Johnson administration over a request for CPS to take out a high-interest short-term loan to cover its budget deficit. CTU has criticized Martinez for not securing more funding from the state.

City Council Education Committee Chairwoman Jeanette Taylor expressed support for the mayor’s potential move, arguing that Johnson deserves to have his own pick at the top of CPS.

"Pedro came from the previous administration, and there was not a lot of movement, not a lot of work, especially as it came to that COVID money," Taylor said. "The amount of money CPS received—CPS could have been out of debt if we had spent it the right way."

The final decision on Martinez’s future would rest with the mayor’s handpicked Chicago Board of Education. Board President Jianin Shi did not return calls for comment, and a spokesperson for the mayor’s office stated they do not comment on personnel matters.