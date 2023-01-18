'Forever Chi': Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green lays out tax relief proposal

Chicago mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green is laying out his tax relief proposal.

The proposal called "Forever Chi" addresses the property tax crisis, which is leading to foreclosures and people leaving the city.

The plan includes two-year interest-free loans for people at risk of losing their homes, a city "Loyalty Tax Credit" for homeowners who stay in their homes for more than three years and eliminating the property tax escalator put in place by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"We have thousands of vacant properties all throughout the city of Chicago, we want to incentivize folks to develop on them. We're gonna give them a 10-year tax break if you develop that property within a year. We also are going to incentivize developers, who have single-floor buildings to build a floor above those buildings so that we can build affordable housing units in record time," said Green.

Green is one of nine candidates in the race for Chicago mayor.