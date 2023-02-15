Chicago mayoral election: Johnson touts childcare proposals, Garcia announces new endorsements

The Chicago mayoral race is in now in its final two weeks, and candidates are rolling out major endorsements and new policy plans in hopes of gaining public support.

Spending the morning in the Little Village neighborhood, mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson touted his childcare proposals.

Johnson is a former childcare worker and Cabrini Green public school teacher. He says investments in childcare are ultimately investments in public safety.

"The bottom line for me is this: childcare centers are a public good. Because they are a public good, they have to have public investment. As the next mayor of the city of Chicago I’m committed to childcare for all and fully funding this public good. And that certainly begins with paying our workers their true worth and their value," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Chuy Garcia announced two new endorsements on Wednesday. Those supporting him are Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky and former Cook County Clerk David Orr.

Orr also endorsed Chuy back in 2014 when he was running to replace Rahm Emanuel for mayor.

Election Day is Tuesday, February 28. Early voting is currently underway citywide.

Before you head to the polls, get the information you need on all the mayoral candidates in our FOX 32 Voter Guide.