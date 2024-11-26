Chicago mayor's office faces scrutiny after former top aide accused of sexual harassment, misogyny

The Brief New documents reveal that former communications director Ronnie Reese was accused of sexual harassment, misogyny, racism, and other inappropriate behavior by several women over a span of at least a year before his dismissal. The women reported their concerns to both the city’s human resources department and the mayor’s chief of staff, Cristina Pacione-Zayas, but expressed frustration over her alleged lack of action. Ald. Debra Silverstein voiced concerns over the allegations, urging Mayor Johnson to examine the conduct of his staff and ensure they align with the city’s values.



Questions are mounting about the workplace culture in Mayor Brandon Johnson's office after new documents revealed that multiple women had filed complaints alleging sexual harassment, misogyny and racism by a former top aide.

The complaints reportedly spanned at least a year before the aide was dismissed.

Newly released personnel files show that Ronnie Reese, the mayor’s former communications director, was accused of displaying a pattern of "misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic and anti-Latine behavior," according to complaints filed by three women with the city’s human resources department.

The women also reported their concerns to the mayor’s chief of staff, Cristina Pacione-Zayas, but expressed frustration over her alleged lack of response.

Ronnie Reese

The alleged incidents date back to May 2023, when the mayor took office, and depict Ronnie Reese as a close confidant of the mayor who disparaged women, ruled through fear and made unwanted sexual advances.

"Not only does he harass verbally, but he also bullies people via email and text messages on city devices," one of the complaints said.

One of the complainants said they met with Pacione-Zayas, who suggested approaches such as "peace circles" and "restorative justice" to address the issue.

Reese was officially dismissed earlier this month.

In a statement today, Reese said:

"I strongly and unequivocally deny any allegations of wrongdoing. Throughout my career, I have carried myself with the utmost professionalism and respect for all of my peers, something to which many of my former colleagues at the city of Chicago and previous employers can attest."

Ald. Debra Silverstein of the 50th Ward responded to the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying she was "deeply concerned."

"This is part of a disturbing pattern of disrespect and inappropriate behavior coming from mayoral staff, appointees and allies. I call on the mayor to take a hard look at the people he is surrounding himself with and make sure they represent the values of our city," said Silverstein.

Reese previously worked on Mayor Johnson’s political campaign and spent a decade with the Chicago Teachers Union, serving as deputy press secretary under Karen Lewis and Stacy Davis Gates.

The mayor’s office did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.