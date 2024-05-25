Chicago Memorial Day Parade, Wreath Laying Ceremony honors fallen heroes

Chicagoans gathered downtown to commemorate fallen heroes of the United States Armed Forces Saturday.

The City kicked off Memorial Day Weekend with its annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at 11 a.m. in Daley Plaza.

The Parade steps off at noon and proceeds south on State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street.

Chicago native Rear Admiral Zeita Merchant, U.S. Coast Guard will serve as this year's Parade Grand Marshal. Rear Admiral Merchant recently made history by becoming the first African American female promoted to flag rank in U.S. Coast Guard history.

This year’s Major General John A. Logan Patriot Award will honor André Richardson King. The award recognizes individuals for their dedication, patriotism and selfless devotion to Chicago’s citizens, veterans and nation’s military.