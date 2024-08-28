Expand / Collapse search

Chicago men arrested after back-to-back armed robberies

By Cody King
Published  August 28, 2024 9:13pm CDT
(From left) Pictured is Rayshawn Warship, 19, and Justin Douglas, 21.  (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are behind bars after back-to-back armed robberies earlier this week, according to Chicago police. 

Rayshawn Warship, 19, is charged with the following: 

  • Two felony counts – Robbery - Armed with Firearm
  • Two felony counts – Aggravated UUW/Loaded-No FCCA-FOID
  • Two misdemeanor counts – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr
  • One misdemeanor count – Reckless Driving
  • Two traffic citations

The second suspect, 21-year-old Justin Douglas, is charged with the following: 

  • Two felony counts – Robbery - Armed with Firearm
  • Two felony counts – Aggravated UUW/Loaded-No FCCA-FOID
  • Two misdemeanor counts – Resisting/Obstruct/Pc Off/Corr Emp/Frftr

Both Warship and Douglas were arrested at 8:31 a.m., Aug. 27, shortly after robbing a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 3300 block of W. Polk Street, according to police. 

The pair is also accused of another armed robbery involving a 30-year-old man that happened in the 1100 block of N. Lawndale Avenue, a short time after the first incident. 

Warship and Douglas are scheduled to return to court for detention hearings on Thursday, Aug. 29.