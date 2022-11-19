Chicago mom leading Christmas toy drive in honor of son, Janari Ricks, 9, who died in Chicago violence

A Chicago mom is honoring her murdered son by gathering toys to be distributed in Cabrini Green next month.

This is the third year Jalisa Ford and her 1 Jar Foundation have led a toy drive. Her son, Janari Ricks, was 9-years-old when he was murdered in the summer of 2020.

"He always had that gift to give back to others and enjoyed the holidays with his loved ones," Ford said. "He loved the good food and to be around family. He knew the meaning about what Christmas meant."

You can learn more on the 1 Jar Foundation website.

Ford is accepting donations of toys, coats, hats, gloves, snacks, beverages and gift cards until Dec. 16.

The toys will be distributed at Holy Family Church, 524 West Hobbie Street, in Cabrini Green, on Saturday, Dec. 17.