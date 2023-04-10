Lyft driver fires shots inside Chicago movie theater after dispute with passenger

article

A Lyft driver has been charged with shooting inside a movie theater during an argument with a rider Saturday evening in the South Loop.

Babacar Mbengue, 35, allegedly got into a dispute with a 16-year-old passenger over his Lyft fare around 7:30 p.m. while he was dropping the boy off at the ICON Theatre, 1011 S. Delano Ct., according to police.

Mbengue followed the teen into the movie theater where they began to fight while going up the escalator, police said. The 16-year-old then dropped a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Mbengue picked up the gun and fired seven shots in the air inside the ICON Theatre, according to court documents.

Mbengue and the teen were then taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting.

Mbengue, of the Oakland neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm. The 16-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Mbengue is scheduled to appear in court on April 17th.