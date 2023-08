article

A man has been arrested in Atlanta for allegedly murdering someone in Chicago in April.

Chicago police said Karl Terry, 48, was arrested on August 25.

He is accused of murdering a 32-year-old man and seriously injuring a 65-year-old man on West Madison Street in Austin on April 14.

He is scheduled to be in bond court on Monday.