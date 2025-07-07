After NASCAR Chicago race, streets begin to reopen as event's future is uncertain

The Brief Streets around Grant Park began to reopen after another NASCAR Chicago Street Race this past weekend. Teardown and reopening are expected to continue over the next week. It's still unclear if the race will return to downtown Chicago next year.



Cleanup is still full speed ahead after a high-octane weekend of NASCAR racing in Chicago.

Crews were already tearing down the stands and fencing on Monday.

Streets set to reopen

What we know:

While some of the streets near Grant Park remained closed to begin the work week, some began to reopen, including DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Normal operations at Grant Park are expected to resume until Lollapalooza arrives on July 31.

Crews were breaking down risers, stages, and tents this week on priority streets, including DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue to reopen. Some streets, including Columbus Drive, were still closed on Monday.

The breakdown is expected to be complete by July 14.

Below is a list of when each street will reopen:

July 7

DuSable Lake Shore Drive Northbound at 6:00 a.m.

Michigan Avenue Northbound and Southbound at 10:00 a.m.

July 8

Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 6:00 a.m.

Indiana Avenue Northbound at 6:00 a.m.

Monroe Street at 6:00 a.m.

Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 6:00 a.m.

Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10 p.m.

Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 11:59 p.m.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive Southbound at 11:59 p.m.

July 9

Congress Plaza Drive Northbound and Southbound at 8:00 p.m.

July 10

Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10:00 p.m.

July 11

Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 6:00 a.m.

Ida B. Wells Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.

Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 11:59 p.m.

July 14

Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about this year's race, check out our guide.

Will NASCAR return to Chicago?

What's next:

The two-day event attracted tens of thousands into downtown Chicago.

Last year, NASCAR welcomed more than 50,000 attendees to the city.

Organizers believe the turnout for this year's event is near the same number this time around.

Shane van Gisbergen finished the Grand Park 165 in first place. Basketball legend and Chicago native Derrick Rose was the grand marshal, despite the scorching heat.

Now the number one question is, will the high-speed street race return to Chicago next year?

The city signed a three-year deal under Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration. Fox 32 reached out to NASCAR to see what the future holds.

In a statement, NASCAR said that they’ve "had good conversations with the city and following another tremendously successful event that helped support Chicago's economy by driving tourism from 35 countries."

The statement added those conversations will continue.

Five members of the Chicago City Council, Alds. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward), Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), Lamond Robinson (4th Ward), Bill Conway (34th Ward), and Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward), sent a letter to NASCAR representatives requesting a meeting about future plans for the race.

Hopkins said there was an option for a two-year extension for the contract.

"My hope for the future is that we can come to an arrangement with NASCAR in a transparent manner, creating a deal that sufficiently benefits Chicago without putting undue burden on downtown residents and businesses," he said in a message to constituents on Monday.

Hopkins added that while the event brought significant business and tourism to the city's downtown, it also brought noise, disruption, and road closures.