Chicago native to be part of Super Bowl flyover

A Chicago native will be part of the Super Bowl National Anthem flyover this Sunday.

The Steinmetz High School grad has been with the Navy for two decades, but this is certainly a highlight of his career.

Fueled by Chicago Gyro's while growing up on the Northwest Side, Lt. Slawomir Glownia is now a member of the Navy's Electronic Attack Squadron 126.

Glownia was very quick to say he won't, however, be the star of the Super Bowl. That would be the all-female crew, behind the controls of each jet in the diamond formation.

And they will be making history.

The four female pilots are honoring 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

Glownia did give Chicago credit for preparing him for this moment.

"I've learned from the Chicago melting pot, everyone brings something to the table. So everyone is important on whatever team you're on whatever your end goal is, it's better to work as a team," said Glownia.

Speaking of teams, the lieutenant is taking the Chiefs for the win.