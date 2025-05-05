Chicago mayor taps new commissioner to oversee city’s airports

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has chosen Michael McMurray to lead the city's Department of Aviation. The department oversees operations at both O'Hare and Midway International Aiports. McMurrary worked for more than 25 years in the transportation and infrastructure industries and as an attorney in the public and private sectors.



Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the appointment of Michael McMurray to lead Chicago's Department of Aviation, which oversees the city’s two major airports.

McMurray has over 25 years of experience in the transportation and infrastructure industries and as an attorney in the private and public sectors, according to a city news release.

Michael McMurray was appointed to lead the Department of Aviation on May 5, 2025. (City of Chicago)

What we know:

The Chicago Department of Aviation oversees all aspects of O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

The change in leadership comes during a time of heightened scrutiny over air travel safety due to high-profile crashes and close calls around the country.

City officials have already said they expect a record-breaking summer travel season this year, with nearly 18 million departing seats scheduled between June and August between both O'Hare and Midway.

The backstory:

McMurrary most recently worked at Wight & Company, an architectural, engineering, and construction firm, as the president of transportation and infrastructure and managing director.

He’s also worked as an attorney in the public and private sectors, including at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Social Security Administration, and the United Auto Workers.

McMurray also previously held city positions, including deputy commissioner for the Department of Aviation. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and his law degree from the University of Michigan.

The full City Council will have to confirm McMurray's appointment.

Tracey Payne has been serving as acting commissioner since last month after the retirement of former Commissioner Jamie Rhee.

What they're saying:

In a statement, McMurray said he was "honored" to lead the department "at such a pivotal time":

"Having worked in both the public and private sectors, I understand the complexity and importance of our airport system to Chicago’s economy and global standing," he said. "I’m committed to building upon the strong foundation established by my predecessor while bringing fresh perspectives to ensure that our airports continue to serve as an international model of excellence and innovation."

Johnson said McMurray "brings a deep expertise in all areas critical to our airports’ success. His background in procurement, construction, and law are exactly what we need to navigate the challenges and opportunities that our airports present for the city."

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward), who chairs the City Council Aviation Committee, also praised McMurray:

"Mike McMurray and I share a commitment not only to making Chicago’s airports the best and safest in the world but also to strengthening their role as economic engines for the region. I know him to be a person of integrity and look forward to working with him to benefit the people of Chicago and the millions of people across the world who come to our city."