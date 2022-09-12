Chicago non-profit serving residents who don't have access to fresh food, produce
CHICAGO - One Chicago man is making dreams come true.
His name is Dion Dawson, and he's behind Dion's Chicago Dream — a non-profit feeding those in neighborhoods without access to fresh food and produce.
It started with one community refrigerator in the Englewood neighborhood and has now spread beyond that, hitting a milestone delivering 15,000 pounds a month.
The two-year-old nonprofit organization now serves 2,000 residents in 375 households per week.
The boxes are made possible through corporate donations.
Dawson drives and hand-delivers the food to 21 Chicagoland neighborhoods.