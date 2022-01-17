Chicago nonprofit giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief money

Help for Chicago small businesses is on the way, thanks to a local nonprofit.

"My Block, My Hood, My City" announced Monday that it is giving away $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money.

Grant applications are open right now for any local small business in need. Priority will be given to South Side, West Side, female-owned and minority-owned businesses.

They hope to help 40 businesses with grants of $1000, $2500 or $5000.

This is the third time My Block, My Hood, My City has provided relief money to businesses since March 2020.

To apply, go to ForMyBlock.org/grants. The grant application period closes Wednesday.