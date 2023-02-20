Chicago nonprofit 'Good Kids Mad City' hosting mayoral town hall

There have been Chicago mayoral forums held by television stations, newspapers, and radio stations.

But now, one youth group is holding a forum of their own.

The youth want to hear from the Chicago mayoral candidates, and the nonprofit Good Kids Mad City is hosting their own youth led mayoral town hall this week.

They have five candidates committed to attending.

This is one of the only youth-led events that will give the youth a voice and vision to the candidates running for mayor in Chicago.

Participants will speak about how the new mayor needs to pass the Peace Book Ordinance that was introduced last June. It calls for diverting 2-percent of the Chicago Police Department’s $1.7 billion budget, which is $34 million, to fund job training and violence prevention programs.

Good Kids Mad City wants a mayor that will back the Peace Book.

"The City Council has not been so supportive," said Miracle Boyd of Good Kids Mad City. "[Mayor Lightfoot] has said she supports the Peace Book, but would not fund it because it's a slogan to 'Defund the Police.'"

The mayoral town hall is February 22 at Northwestern Law School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.