Chicago nonprofit loading students up with school supplies as academic year kicks off

The Bud Billiken Parade happens Saturday, and it’s a sign that school is right around the corner.

It's a back-to-school celebration and the nonprofit "Chi Gives Back" will be there to make sure kids are loaded up with supplies for their first day of school.

"Earbuds in those bookbags, pencils, crayons, notebooks, markers, rulers, some of the bags will have calculators in it. It'll be over 9 to 10-thousand pieces of school supplies packed in hundreds of bookbags that we'll be handing out tomorrow," said Kouri Marshall of Chi Gives Back.

On Sunday, Chi Gives Back will be at the Discovery Center giving supplies to teachers.