Chicago nonprofit unites community with 'Friendsgiving' feast

Fifty volunteers erupted into applause Saturday as guests arrived for ChiGivesBack's annual "Friendsgiving" event.

"It's important for the community to feel the love. They need to feel the support and know they are appreciated," said Sandi Robinson, co-founder of ChiGivesBack, a nonprofit organization.

The evening’s hosts, 12-year-old Harper and 16-year-old Journey, welcomed attendees to a celebration that featured a lavish meal.

The Thanksgiving spread included pasta, ham, salad, and other must-haves. The food, donated by Jewel-Osco and prepared by 11 chefs, was offered free of charge.

Dessert stations delighted children with ice cream, while Pookie Crack Cakes, a Bronzeville favorite, kept everyone’s plates full.

ChiGivesBack will host a holiday toy drive on Dec. 15.