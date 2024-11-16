Expand / Collapse search

Chicago nonprofit unites community with 'Friendsgiving' feast

Published  November 16, 2024 9:40pm CST
Holidays
Dozens of volunteers took time out of their weekend to celebrate "Friendsgiving" with food and joy for scores of Chicago families.

CHICAGO - Fifty volunteers erupted into applause Saturday as guests arrived for ChiGivesBack's annual "Friendsgiving" event.

"It's important for the community to feel the love. They need to feel the support and know they are appreciated," said Sandi Robinson, co-founder of ChiGivesBack, a nonprofit organization.

The evening’s hosts, 12-year-old Harper and 16-year-old Journey, welcomed attendees to a celebration that featured a lavish meal.

The Thanksgiving spread included pasta, ham, salad, and other must-haves. The food, donated by Jewel-Osco and prepared by 11 chefs, was offered free of charge.

Dessert stations delighted children with ice cream, while Pookie Crack Cakes, a Bronzeville favorite, kept everyone’s plates full.

ChiGivesBack will host a holiday toy drive on Dec. 15.