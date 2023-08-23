4 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed, and three others were wounded by gunfire in North Lawndale Tuesday night.

Chicago police responded to reports of a person shot in the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue around 7:50 p.m. and discovered four victims.

A 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three other victims were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with injuries.

A woman, 27, was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition. A 38-year-old man was struck twice in the back and was listed in serious condition.

The fourth victim, a 15-year-old boy, was struck once on the arm and was listed in good condition.

The incident happened outside. No arrests have been reported.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.