Chicago officials lay out public safety plan for Memorial Day weekend

Chicago officials are on high alert with the upcoming hot holiday weekend. The focus: Violence and youth.

They want to not only keep kids from causing trouble, but provide safe alternatives for fun.

On the safety front, Chicago Police canceled days off for uniformed officers and are calling for 12-hour shifts. The city has also beefed up curfews, particularly at Millennium Park anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent after 6 p.m. on the weekend.

The increase in security comes after the fatal shooting of a teenager near The Bean followed days later by a mass shooting at a McDonalds on the Near North Side.

Instead of focusing only on what teens can't do, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she hopes to steer them to things they can do safely.

Lightfoot said this is a moment where the city must come together to keep children safe and engaged.

"I want to be clear: Our children are welcome everywhere, anywhere they want to be," Lightfoot said. "This is their city too, and we shouldn't be afraid of Black and brown kids coming downtown."

Mayoral challenger Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted that Lightfoot is shameless and more concerned about playing politics than meeting with the City Council to find solutions.

In 2021, Chicago recorded its least violent Memorial Day weekend in three years, with three people killed and 34 others wounded in shootings across the city.