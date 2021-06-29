Chicago officials warn of fireworks safety ahead of Independence Day

With just days until the 4th of July, those who have seen the damage fireworks can do are putting out a warning.

Fire officials and medical experts gathered outside Comer Children's Hospital on Tuesday to say it is vital that the public understand and not take for granted the dangerous risks and long-term consequences fireworks can pose to people, pets and those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. They put on a demonstration showing that a sparkler could quickly set a shirt on fire.

Aileen Marquez has seen something similar happen.

"My daughter was 5-years-old when another child’s sparkler accidentally, in the blink of an eye, caught the back of her dress on fire, resulting in 70-percent of her body being burned," she said.

Annette Nance-Holt is the Chicago Fire Department commissioner.

"The Chicago Fire Department has already responded to traumatic fireworks injuries in recent weeks. On average, over 50-percent of fireworks injuries occur with people under the age of 20," she said.

Dr. Princy George is the pediatric emergency physician at UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital.

"Every summer we see injuries related to fireworks or sparklers. Children have lost a hand, a leg, or an eye or suffered very serious burns to the body and face," he said.

Beyond the possible physical harm, doctors say just the sound of fireworks can be triggering, especially in this city where too many people have been traumatized by gun violence.

Dr. Royce Lee is the psychiatrist and personality disorder specialist at UChicago Medicine. He says we need to make fireworks predictable because, "surprising, dangerous, unexpected explosions in the community are sure to activate post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms."

Fireworks are banned statewide. Plus, sparklers and bottle rockets are off limits in the city of Chicago. But every summer, people still light them up, and Marquez knows that can be a life changing choice. She says her daughter, "will forever have those physical scars and we as her family will forever have the emotional ones."

The main message from all these safety advocates is to leave it to the pros for a happy and healthy July 4th.