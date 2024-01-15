Hundreds of flights canceled at Chicago airports as frigid temperatures linger

Chicago airports are seeing more cancelations than usual as dangerously cold weather sweeps the area Monday.

O'Hare International Airport reported 196 cancelations as of 7 a.m. While Midway International Airport had 161.

Both airports were experiencing delays of about 15 minutes.

On Sunday, O'Hare's Airport Transit System (ATS) was temporarily out of service due to extreme temperatures. It was up and running a short time later.

O'Hare officials said supplemental bus service will continue as needed over the next several days due to subzero temperatures.

United Media Relations released the following statement Monday morning.

"Severe winter weather has caused delays at our O’Hare operations. Our operations team continues to monitor weather developments across the Midwest and adjust our schedule accordingly. We know our customers are eager to get to their destinations. Customers may visit united.com to check their flight status and view the latest information. Additionally, we currently have waivers in place for customers traveling to, from or through impacted cities in the region."