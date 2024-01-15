Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
5
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Porter County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Hundreds of flights canceled at Chicago airports as frigid temperatures linger

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Severe cold causing delays, cancelations at O'Hare Airport

O'Hare Airport had nearly 200 flight cancelations Monday morning. Fox 32's Joanie Lum spoke to some newlyweds who get to escape the bitter freeze.

CHICAGO - Chicago airports are seeing more cancelations than usual as dangerously cold weather sweeps the area Monday. 

O'Hare International Airport reported 196 cancelations as of 7 a.m. While Midway International Airport had 161. 

Both airports were experiencing delays of about 15 minutes. 

On Sunday, O'Hare's Airport Transit System (ATS) was temporarily out of service due to extreme temperatures. It was up and running a short time later. 

O'Hare officials said supplemental bus service will continue as needed over the next several days due to subzero temperatures.

Hundreds of flights canceled at O'Hare, Midway

O'Hare is reporting 196 flight cancelations and Midway has had 161 so far as unbearably cold temperatures grip Chicago.

United Media Relations released the following statement Monday morning.

"Severe winter weather has caused delays at our O’Hare operations. Our operations team continues to monitor weather developments across the Midwest and adjust our schedule accordingly. We know our customers are eager to get to their destinations. Customers may visit united.com to check their flight status and view the latest information. Additionally, we currently have waivers in place for customers traveling to, from or through impacted cities in the region."