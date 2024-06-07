Chicago's oldest resident celebrates 107th birthday, shares secret to long life

Chicago's likely oldest resident turned 107 on Friday, celebrating her milestone birthday with loved ones and city officials.

The Hispanic Housing Development Corporation honored Francisca "Paquita" Morales as their oldest resident during the festivities. Surrounded by her family, Morales shared her reflections on community and life in Chicago, with assistance from family members who translated her words.

"I came to Chicago from Puerto Rico in 1970. I have five children. I became a widow at the age of 34. As a single mom, I raised my kids here in Chicago. This is my home," said Morales.

Morales has 13 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. When asked about the secret to her long life, she credited good food, good exercise, and the love of her family.

Congratulations to Morales on this remarkable achievement.