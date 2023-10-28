Chicagoans for Palestine expect record turn out at Saturday's protest downtown

Last weekend, an estimated 25,000 protesters for Palestine were in downtown Chicago shutting down Michigan Avenue for hours. The same group is expecting even more supporters today.

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN)-Chicago iand the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP) are co-leading the event Saturday at 2 p.m.

Supporters are expected to gather at 151 E. Wacker Drive, the corner of Wacker Drive and Stetson Avenue.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, close to 8,000 Palestinians have been killed, 3,000 of them children, and more than 18,000 injured, according to USPCN.

"It is unconscionable that President Biden, our two U.S. Senators Durbin and Duckworth here in Illinois, and congresspeople like Jan Schakowsky cannot bring themselves to demand that Israel stop its killing and allow aid into Gaza," said Muhammad Sankari, spokesperson for USPCN-Chicago. "They see what’s happening, understand it’s legitimately a massacre and genocide, and still don’t care."

Most recent reports estimate that 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War. The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza due to the unrest is close to 1.5 million.

Over 200 soldiers and civilians are being held hostage in Gaza and 4 hostages have been released – including a mother and daughter from Evanston.