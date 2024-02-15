Chicago pizzeria crowned Yelp's Top Pizza Spot for 2024

A Chicago pizzeria has clinched the prestigious title of Yelp's Top Pizza Spot for 2024.

Pequod’s Pizzeria, located at 2207 N. Clybourn Ave., has secured the number one position this year! Renowned for its signature caramelized cheese crust on its pan-style pies, the Lincoln Park pizzeria has captured the hearts and taste buds of pizza enthusiasts far and wide.

According to the pizzeria's website, the pizza artisans at Pequod’s craft their pies by first layering a ring of mozzarella around the rim of the deep-dish pan, which caramelizes beautifully during baking. This is followed by a generous portion of freshly made dough, resulting in a mouthwatering crust that boasts a focaccia-like texture, both airy and satisfyingly chewy.

Pequods

This year's compilation of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the US is especially notable, as it features the top selections curated by Yelp Elites—the platform's most devoted and esteemed reviewers and influencers.

In addition to Pequod’s Pizzeria's top honor, other notable Chicago establishments have also made their mark on the list. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria secured the 17th position, followed by Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company at 27th place. Spacca Napoli claimed the 44th spot, while Calo Pizzeria Restaurant & Lounge and Coalfire Pizza rounded out the list at 91st and 98th places respectively.