Chicago police 'collaborating' with CPS to ensure safe school year

Chicago police said they are working hand-in-hand with Chicago Public Schools to ensure a safe school year.

CPD officials spoke Monday about the extra measures being taken in the schools and throughout the city.

CPS is deploying Safe Passage workers who will stand along school routes in the mornings and afternoons to take kids to parks.

Police said they are focused on working with the school, not for the school, when it comes to keeping everyone safe.

"In the past, you would have police policing a school. Now we're not policing schools, we're working in a collaborative manner with the school. The goal is to have that communication process in place that we do have an understanding that we're there to work together, not necessarily police the school," said Ernest Cato III, CPD's chief of counterterrorism.

The district said its also working to hire more counselors and social workers while training teachers on responding to trauma.