Brown announces first reward paid out since announcing new Chicago crime tip line

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in solving two heart-breaking murders while also trying to show their tip line pays off.

The first unsolved case is the shooting of a 12-year-old girl on March 1.

Nyzireya Moore was with her family, returning from celebrating her birthday when she was shot in the back of the head in West Englewood. She died days later.

The other case also ripped a family apart.

Christian Ruiz crashed his car on West Cermak after he was shot April 13. His three children were in the car and saw his murder.

Superintendent David Brown said officers refuse to let these cases become the norm, so they're asking for the public's help finding those responsible.

Brown announced on Tuesday the department recently paid out its first reward received from a homicide and drug trafficking tip line.

"This is anonymous and that's really important to encourage other people to come forward so the best we can do is highlight people are calling - number one. And a person has received the award, and we're not going any further to make sure no one is concerned about our revealing their anonymity.

Though Brown didn’t give details, a solid tip in a murder case can mean a $5,000 to $15,000 reward.

Brown also announced shootings and homicides are down, but carjackings have ticked up in April.