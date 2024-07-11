Chicago Police Department honors fallen officers with Star Case ceremony

The stars of two fallen Chicago police officers are being added to the department's honored "Star Case."

While their stars are being retired, the symbolic ceremonies will ensure they are not forgotten.

On Thursday, stars for fallen officers Andres Vasquez Lasso and Areanah Preston will be forever encased at CPD headquarters.

Stars that grace the walls inside are reserved for officers who gave their lives to the city.

The family of Vasquez Lasso was joined by top city and police department officials, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Vasquez Lasso was shot and killed in the line of duty in March of last year while responding to a domestic violence incident in Gage Park.

The 32-year-old officer served Chicago's 8th District.

"Andres served as someone who stood between great people and those who would do them harm," said Snelling. "On the day that he decided to pursue an armed suspect, he did it knowing he was trying to protect people in the neighborhood and protect people from evil."

The Star Case ceremony for Officer Preston began late Thursday afternoon.

She was gunned down just two months after officer Lasso.