Chicago police have taken 284 guns off the streets in 2022, Brown says

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an update to the city's crime rate on Thursday, just two weeks into the new year.

Brown said the department has already made 56 arrests for carjackings and arrested one offender who police say participated in a string of smash-and-grabs last month in the city that resulted in a loss of merchandise totaling $10,000.

The superintendent also issued a warning to anyone thinking about committing a crime.

"Don't think for one moment that we're going to let you get away with this," Brown said. "We're going to pursue you and bring you to justice for the crimes that have occurred in the past, that you continue to do. You will be held accountable. So don't think for one minute we're just going to let you get away with this."

Brown also said police have taken 284 guns off the streets of Chicago this year.