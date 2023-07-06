Chicago police investigate string of armed robberies on NW Side

At least three businesses and six victims were robbed at gunpoint overnight on the North and Northwest Sides, according to Chicago police.

The first business was hit around 10 p.m. in Roscoe Village. A male wearing an all white hooded sweatshirt entered a business in the 2300 West Belmont Avenue and demanded money while showing a handgun.

Police say the offender then took cash from the register and fled the business in unknown direction.

Two armed robberies were reported within a matter of minutes in Bucktown.

Three unknown males wearing all black got out of a white Kia armed with handguns and took personal property from three males and one female.

One of the male victims was struck on the head with a handgun, but refused medical attention.

The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. in the 2300 West Armitage Avenue.

The offenders then ran back to the vehicle and fled in unknown direction.

A few minutes later, a man wearing all black entered a business in the 2300 North Damen Avenue armed with a handgun and stole cash from the register. He then fled in an unknown direction

Police say three males wearing all black driving a white Kia robbed a business and two additional victims in the 2000 North Milwaukee Avenue around 3 a.m.

Two of the offenders entered the business and demanded cash from the registers. The third offender robbed two separate victims in the parking lot.

They got back in the Kia and fled in unknown direction.

No arrests have been reported. Area five detectives are investigating the robberies.

Chicago police also issued a community alert on Tuesday warning residents about a string of strong-armed robberies targeting victims on the North Side.