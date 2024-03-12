Chicago man charged with attempted murder after exchanging gunfire with police: COPA

A Chicago man was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a SWAT standoff in Wrightwood over the weekend.

Police say Bradley Gallegos, 32, was arrested on Saturday after a four-hour SWAT standoff at his apartment in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

Two on-duty Chicago police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert near the apartment around 3:12 p.m.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) says the officers were informed that gunshots were coming from above a storefront business.

The officers went up to the rear second-floor landing, and one of them saw shell casings on the ground.

COPA says one of the officers saw an individual standing behind the door and then there was an exchange of gunfire. The individual, later identified as Gallegos, was struck by gunfire before he barricaded himself.

SWAT responded and arrested Gallegos at 7:31 p.m. He was transported to the hospital in fair condition. A gun was recovered on the scene.

The officers were not injured.

Gallegos was charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was scheduled to attend a detention hearing on Tuesday.

COPA says body-worn camera captures the initial interaction and subsequent shooting.

Materials related to this incident will be posted to their website in accordance with the City’s Video Release Policy within 60 days of the incident unless prohibited by court order.