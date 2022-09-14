Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform.

On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop.

According to CPD, the suspect approached the 21-year-old victim who was waiting for a train and asked him if he wanted to buy a cigarette.

When the victim pulled out his money, the suspect pulled out a gun, and then he demanded the victim's money and threatened him.

The suspect then took the victim's money and fled the area, police said.

Suspect in CTA Red Line armed robbery on Sept. 11, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

The suspect was wearing a mask, and described as a Black male, 18-30 years old, about 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140-160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4706.