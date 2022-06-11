Chicago police looking for ATM thieves who have struck ten times so far
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two men who have stolen (or tried to steal) ATMs from businesses in the Garfield Park, West Town, Avondale, Humboldt Park, Austin and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods on at least ten occasions.
The burglars usually use a brick or crowbar to smash through a window or door. They use the crowbar to wrench the ATM off its base, then carrying it out to a waiting car, usually a 2020 silver or gray Dodge Charger.
Police said the ATM robbers usually strike in the early morning hours.
The burglaries have happened on:
- 4200 Block of West Madison St in Garfield Park on April 21
- 3500 Block of West North Ave in West Town on May 1
- 2600 Block of West North Ave in West Town on May 5
- 2900 Block of West Belmont Ave in Avondale on May 6
- 900 Block of North Central Park Ave in Humboldt Park on May 13
- 3900 Block of West Arthington St in Garfield Park on May 15
- 3300 Block of West North Ave in West Town on May 15
- 4600 Block of West Harrison St in Austin on May 21
- 0-100 Block of South Kostner in Garfield Park on May 23
- 700 Block of South Western in Tri-Taylor on May 23