Chicago police looking for ATM thieves who have struck ten times so far

Chicago police are looking for two men who have stolen (or tried to steal) ATMs from businesses in the Garfield Park, West Town, Avondale, Humboldt Park, Austin and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods on at least ten occasions.

The burglars usually use a brick or crowbar to smash through a window or door. They use the crowbar to wrench the ATM off its base, then carrying it out to a waiting car, usually a 2020 silver or gray Dodge Charger.

Police said the ATM robbers usually strike in the early morning hours.

The burglaries have happened on: