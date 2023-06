article

Chicago police are looking for this car in connection with a hit and run that happened in May.

Police said that the red vehicle hit two people at Chicago and Oakley in West Town on May 23 at 6:20 p.m.

Police said the vehicle may be a late model Chevy Impala with a sunroof.

If you have information, Chicago police would like to speak with you at (312) 745-4521.