
Chicago police looking for carjackers caught on video on Near North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Near North Side
Chicago police looking for Near North Side carjacking suspects

Chicago police said that these people are wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened on June 17.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police have released video showing carjacking suspects on the Near North Side.

Police said that these people are wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened on June 17 at 10:22 p.m. on East Chestnut.

Police said if you recognize these suspects, do not approach them. Call 911 and try to provide as much information as possible.

Carjacking has been an issue of increasing importance to Chicagoans and visitors, though Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said last week that carjackings have been trending downward since January.

In 2020, carjackings in Chicago skyrocketed to 1,362 — a 105% increase compared to 2019.

Carjacking epidemic spills into the suburbs

The carjacking epidemic is spilling over into the suburbs as people are reporting a surge in violence in several towns. 