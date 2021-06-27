Chicago police looking for carjackers caught on video on Near North Side

Chicago Police have released video showing carjacking suspects on the Near North Side.

Police said that these people are wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened on June 17 at 10:22 p.m. on East Chestnut.

Police said if you recognize these suspects, do not approach them. Call 911 and try to provide as much information as possible.

Carjacking has been an issue of increasing importance to Chicagoans and visitors, though Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said last week that carjackings have been trending downward since January.

In 2020, carjackings in Chicago skyrocketed to 1,362 — a 105% increase compared to 2019.