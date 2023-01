article

Chicago police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Isaiah Barraza was last seen on Morse Avenue in Rogers Park on Tuesday.

He is described as 5'10", 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing the same hooded jacket as in this picture.

If you have seen him, please contact Chicago Police detectives at (312)744-8266.