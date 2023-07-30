Chicago police looking for robbers who targeted four victims in one night
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for robbers who targeted four victims in one night.
Police said that on July 25, the robbers hit in Jefferson Park, Logan Square, Avondale and Belmont Gardens.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
They jumped out of an SUV with guns and demanded the victims hand over their stuff. In one case, the victim resisted and the robbers hit him with a gun and shot at him.
The robberies happened on the:
- 5400 block of North Ludlam Ave. in Jefferson Park on July 25 at 3:50 p.m.
- 3000 block of W Schubert Ave. in Logan Square on July 25 at 7:40 p.m.
- 3900 block of W Diversey Ave. in Avondale on July 25 at 7:40 p.m.
- 2700 block of N Pulaski Rd in Belmont Gardens on July 25 at 8:35 p.m.