Chicago police looking for robbers who targeted four victims in one night

Chicago police are looking for robbers who targeted four victims in one night.

Police said that on July 25, the robbers hit in Jefferson Park, Logan Square, Avondale and Belmont Gardens.

They jumped out of an SUV with guns and demanded the victims hand over their stuff. In one case, the victim resisted and the robbers hit him with a gun and shot at him.

The robberies happened on the: