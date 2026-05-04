Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: Man shot, killed outside South Side restaurant

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 4, 2026 5:17am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was shot late Sunday night outside a restaurant on the South Side.
    • He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
    • No arrests have been reported.

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday night outside a South Side restaurant, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11:36 p.m. in the 100 block of East 71st Street.

Police said the man had just exited a restaurant when he noticed someone standing nearby. Moments later, he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

The man tried to run from the scene but collapsed a short distance away.

Fire crews arrived and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the ankle.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyPark ManorGreater Grand CrossingNews