Chicago police: Man shot, killed outside South Side restaurant

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot late Sunday night outside a restaurant on the South Side. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been reported.



A 26-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday night outside a South Side restaurant, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11:36 p.m. in the 100 block of East 71st Street.

Police said the man had just exited a restaurant when he noticed someone standing nearby. Moments later, he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

The man tried to run from the scene but collapsed a short distance away.

Fire crews arrived and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the ankle.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.