Chicago police: Man shot, killed outside South Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday night outside a South Side restaurant, according to Chicago police.
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 11:36 p.m. in the 100 block of East 71st Street.
Police said the man had just exited a restaurant when he noticed someone standing nearby. Moments later, he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.
The man tried to run from the scene but collapsed a short distance away.
Fire crews arrived and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the ankle.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.