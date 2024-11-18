Enrique Martinez funeral: Chicago mourns police officer killed in line of duty

The Brief Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, 26, will be laid to rest today following his death in the line of duty during a Nov. 4 traffic stop in Chatham. Known for his kindness, selflessness, and dedication, Martinez was engaged, nearing three years of service with CPD, and followed his brother’s footsteps into law enforcement. Hundreds of first responders gathered at his Sunday visitation, and more will attend today’s funeral at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.



A funeral will be held today for Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed in the line of duty two weeks ago.

The funeral service will start at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

Martinez was shot and killed on Nov. 4 while responding to a traffic stop in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies in the shooting, including first-degree murder of a police officer.

A visitation was held for Martinez on Sunday in Oak Lawn with long lines of first responders from all over the city and state paying their respects.

Martinez was 26-years-old, assigned to CPD’s 6th District and was less than a month away from celebrating three years with the department. He followed in his brother Adrian's footsteps in becoming a cop.

Inside his obituary, Martinez was described as kind, thoughtful, selfless and having a generous heart. He recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Lesly Hernandez, who he had dated for 10 years.

Martinez grew up in the West Lawn neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side. He attended St. Nicholas of Tolentine School from pre-K through eighth grade.

"He would put a smile on your face when he walked into the room. He was really well-liked by his classmates and his teachers," said school principal Mariagnes Menden.

Martinez also leaves behind his older brother, Adrian, and a younger sister. All three siblings grew up in West Lawn and attended St. Nicholas.

"He always wanted to be a police officer. Since we were kids, he used to… I could've sworn there was a Halloween costume he dressed up as a police officer one year," said classmate Jahaida Figueroa. "He was just so lively, just, he was great."

After some controversy this past week, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have said they would not attend the visitation or funeral at the family's request.

The funeral service will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.