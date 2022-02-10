Chicago police officers honored for bravery during Fernwood Park shooting

A group of Chicago police officers are being honored for their courage while taking some violent suspects into custody last fall.

Three of the five officers from the 22nd District on the city's Far South Side were honored by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation on Thursday.

Back in November, the officers were shot at while responding to a call in Fernwood Park.

The suspects had fired more than a dozen shots at the officers, who never fired back.

All three suspects were later taken into custody and are now facing attempted murder and felony weapons charges.