Chicago police officers rush to help 2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting

Video from a Facebook live stream shows two Chicago police officers carrying a 13-year-old boy that was shot.

The male and female officers carried him 100 yards, and then placed him in the back of their squad car.

The door slammed, and they raced to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

"A lady waved us down and said there was somebody shot in her backyard," said Chicago police officer Julius Givens.

The 13-year-old and his 14-year-old cousin were both shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night in the 8200 block of South Coles at about 9:30 p.m.

Officer Rhonda Ward was driving the squad car.

"I was just trying to stay focused to get him to the hospital," said Officer Ward.

Officer Givens was in the back, making sure the 13-year-old boy stayed alert and alive. Givens kept pressure on the teen's gunshot wounds.

"I told him stay with us. He was in and out of consciousness, and we were trying to keep him alive," said Officer Givens.

Other officers arrived on scene and stopped traffic so they could get the 13-year-old to the hospital as quickly as possible.

The 13-year-old was released from the hospital and is recovering.

The officers involved say it’s tough to be a cop right now, but stories like this make it all worth it.

"That’s what we are here for - to serve our community and be positive every day in our community," said Officer Ward.

The 14-year-old was shot in the stomach and is still in the hospital recovering.

Chicago police are actively looking for the shooter who was in a red Jeep Cherokee.