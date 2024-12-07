Families of fallen and wounded Chicago police officers receive holiday cheer from 'Operation Santa'

For the 20th year, the families of Chicago police officers killed or wounded in the line of duty are receiving support and holiday joy through "Operation Santa."

The annual event, organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, kicked off at the Hyatt Regency Downtown with a motorcade led by a police escort.

Santa and Mrs. Claus toured Chicago and the suburbs, visiting 13 homes over the weekend to deliver gifts to the families of fallen and wounded officers.

"It warms our heart to see the smiles on faces of families we promised to never forget," said Phil Cline, executive director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling echoed the sentiment.

"We need to be there for them to make sure they know and understand that we're always going to be there. We're always going to remember them. When we say we never forget, we mean it," said Snelling.

At each stop along the Operation Santa route, officers dressed as elves joined Santa and Mrs. Claus in greeting families, ensuring they felt remembered and supported during the holiday season.