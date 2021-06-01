Chicago police report decrease in violent crime after holiday weekend

Chicago police say violent crime is down due to a number of strategies but CPD Supt. David Brown says one crime is too many and lives were lost over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Chicago police gave up days off and worked 12-hour shifts, focusing in high crime zones across the city over the holiday weekend.

Three were killed and 29 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago. Last Memorial Day weekend, 10 people died and 40 were wounded in gun violence that escalated during a state stay-at-home order.

Brown says community policing and neighborhood groups hosting positive activities for youth made the difference.

He says last year during the pandemic, violence interrupters were unable to operate as they usually do, making contact with at-risk people in their own communities.

This year, civilian groups held block club parties and unity gatherings to keep youth busy.

ln May, there was a 24 percent decrease in murder, compared to May of 2020.

Carjackings were down by 51 percent.

Brown says Chicago Public Schools personnel were on duty over the weekend, making contact with juveniles.

He says carjackers often are kids working in crews. They try to arrest the whole crew for the crime and follow up with juveniles to offer services that can steer them away from criminal activity.

The department plans to stay focused on parts of the city that have the highest incidents of violence.