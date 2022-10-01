Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related

Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related.

Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The second carjacking happened on Friday night around 11:15 p.m. on South Leavitt near Flournoy.

Police said the offender(s) had guns, and threatened/battered the victims while demanding their property and car keys.